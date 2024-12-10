USPS Employee Arrested For Killing Co-Worker

A U.S. Postal Service employee has been arrested for shooting and killing a co-worker at a processing facility in the Houston suburb Missouri City. The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. Monday night. Employees were evacuated as police rushed in to secure the scene.

The suspect is identified as 24-year old Derrick Lott. He is currently held in the Fort Bend County jail facing murder charges. The victim is identified as 35-year old Kevin Hines. Police have not yet offered a motive for the shooting.