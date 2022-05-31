USS Kitty Hawk Thrills Locals On Its Way To Final Destination

Dozens of veterans and numerous other onlookers turned out today to watch as the USS Kitty Hawk made its way into the Gulf waters off of South Padre Island – being towed to its final destination at the Port of Brownsville where the historic aircraft carrier will be dismantled.

The crowd had gathered at the amphitheater at Isla Blanca Park for a welcoming ceremony for the Kitty Hawk which featured remarks from veterans who had served aboard the ship.

The giant vessel passed by the park a little after 1 p.m. on its way to International Shipbreaking Limited where it’ll be dismantled and its metal recycled. The Kitty Hawk served the U.S. Navy for nearly 50 years. In 2009 it became the last conventionally-powered aircraft carrier to be decommissioned.