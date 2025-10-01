The University of Texas System is reviewing all gender studies courses at its 14 campuses for compliance with state and federal law. The UT System made the announcement on Tuesday.

The audit is in response to a federal executive order, a letter from Governor Greg Abbott, and a new state law that says there are only two sexes. A spokesperson didn’t say when the audit started or what it’s looking for.

The statement said the findings of the audit will be discussed at the Board of Regents’ meeting in November.