File photo: A woman is arrested at a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Texas, Wednesday April 24, 2024, in Austin. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

The University of Texas says a new free speech unit is now operating on its Austin campus. The unit formation is in response to the recent pro-Palestinian protests that happened on campus just prior to the end of the spring semester.

School administrators say the unit will examine policies related to student rights and responsibilities especially with respect to rallies. Other new policies in effect at U-T Austin are a camping ban and no masks that conceal identity.