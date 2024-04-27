TEXAS

UT-Austin Faculty Have ‘No Confidence’ In University President

jsalinasBy 143 views
0

University of Texas faculty are condemning UT-Austin President Jay Hartzell. Over 300 people have signed an open letter saying they have no confidence in Hartzell’s leadership following the college’s response to the pro-Palestinian protests this week.

The letter criticized the police response against the protesters, which resulted in 57 people being arrested and later released with all charges dropped. Hartzell reportedly asked the state for more police officers on campus to help university police suppress the protests.

University of Texas Says Students Not Affected By Campus Ban For Arrested Protesters

Previous article

County Sheriff Addresses High Rate Of Jail Deaths

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS