UT-Austin Faculty Have ‘No Confidence’ In University President

University of Texas faculty are condemning UT-Austin President Jay Hartzell. Over 300 people have signed an open letter saying they have no confidence in Hartzell’s leadership following the college’s response to the pro-Palestinian protests this week.

The letter criticized the police response against the protesters, which resulted in 57 people being arrested and later released with all charges dropped. Hartzell reportedly asked the state for more police officers on campus to help university police suppress the protests.