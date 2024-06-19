UT Austin Is Pink-Slipping Communications, Marketing Staff

UT Austin will have nearly two dozen fewer employees on site in late August as it implements its latest round of layoffs. Approximately 19 to 20 staff members, about a quarter of the in the communications and marketing department, learned this week that August 31 is their last day.

Some officials say these layoffs are reportedly part of the school’s effort to address how it manages new reputational and crises issues. One university spokesperson says the department is being restructured and some positions were eliminated.

These job losses follow those in April when the university laid off dozens of staff to comply with a new state law banning DEI or diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Also in April, university administration called on the state police to respond to two pro-Palestinian protests on campus.