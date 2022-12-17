UT-Austin Moves To Ban TikTok From State-Issued Devices

The University of Texas at Austin is moving to ban TikTok from all state-issued devices.

A newsletter to faculty and staff Friday ordered the immediate removal of the short-form video sharing app from all university-issued cellphones, laptops and desktop computers.

The move follows a December 7th letter from Governor Greg Abbot calling for the banning of TikTok on state-issued devices in all state agencies. Abbot wrote that the ban is in response to the “threat of the Chinese Communist Party to infiltrate the United States.”