TEXAS

UT-Austin Moves To Ban TikTok From State-Issued Devices

jsalinasBy 6 views
0

The University of Texas at Austin is moving to ban TikTok from all state-issued devices.

A newsletter to faculty and staff Friday ordered the immediate removal of the short-form video sharing app from all university-issued cellphones, laptops and desktop computers.

The move follows a December 7th letter from Governor Greg Abbot calling for the banning of TikTok on state-issued devices in all state agencies.  Abbot wrote that the ban is in response to the “threat of the Chinese Communist Party to infiltrate the United States.”

Two Uvalde Officials Facing Increased Scrutiny In Shooting Response

Previous article

5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes West TX

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS