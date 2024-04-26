UT Austin Suspends Student Organization Involved In Protests

State troopers try to break up a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Texas Wednesday April 24, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Student protests over the Israel-Hamas war have popped up on an increasing number of college campuses following last week's arrest of more than 100 demonstrators at Columbia University. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

The University of Texas at Austin campus is seeing a quieter start today following a chaotic week that included protests and arrests. People did gather on campus Thursday to show support for Palestinians in the Israel-Gaza war. The day before, protesters were met by armed state police who arrested 57 including a member of the media.

Officials say all were released with criminal charges dropped against most of those who were part of the demonstrations. A student-run pro-Palestinian group at UT learned it is now suspended after university officials say it violated school policies.