UT Austin To Hold Spring Commencement

Many students who missed high school graduations due to the COVID pandemic will don caps and gowns as they say farewell to the University of Texas at Austin this weekend.

Commencement ceremonies across the universities many schools and departments began Thursday in the wake of weeks of pro-Palestinian protests that rocked the campus. About a dozen colleges will honor 2024 graduates today with 16 ceremonies planned early on Saturday before the main event that will culminate in the lighting of the Tower and a massive fireworks display.

Retired Maj. Gen. Jeannie M. Leavitt, the U.S. Air Force’s first female fighter pilot and a 1990 UT Austin grad will deliver the keynote speech.