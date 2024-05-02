UT Dallas Protesters Are Arrested; UT Protesters Are Released

Multiple law enforcement agencies took down a Pro-Palestinian encampment at UT Dallas arresting some 20 protesters late Wednesday. University officials had warned the protesters they could be charged with criminal trespass if they didn’t disperse. When protesters refused to leave, campus and Richardson police, Collin County deputies and state troopers went in.

In Austin, all 79 of the pro-Palestinian protesters arrested earlier in the week at the University of Texas were out of jail by Wednesday. Campus police, state troopers and Austin officers broke up that protest encampment on the university’s South Mall.