UT Health Expert Weighs In On Coronavirus Immunity And Vaccines

With the number of positive coronavirus tests on the rise, some are wondering if they should still get a vaccine after recovering from the virus.

Dr. Bryan Alsip with the University of Texas Health System says it’s best to get the shot, because there’s still a lot we don’t know about the virus. He says the vaccine delivers a higher level of immunity than previously having been infected, and it also lasts longer.

Either way, he says people still need to mask up until more of the population is vaccinated.