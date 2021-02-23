UT Health RGV To Allow Illegal Immigrants To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

UT Health RGV will now be allowing illegal immigrants to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The hospital announced the change in policy yesterday after getting complaints Saturday that at least three people were rejected for the vaccine because they couldn’t show proof of legal residency. They otherwise qualified and were assigned vaccination appointments online with UT Health before getting rejected on site. In a statement, hospital spokesperson Patrick Gonzalez says they have made the change in policy after getting the go ahead from the Texas Department of State Health Services.