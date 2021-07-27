TEXAS

UT, OU Want To Join SEC

By 108 views
0

Texas and Oklahoma want to join Texas A&M in the SEC. The Longhorns and Sooners made their official request today in a letter to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

UT President Jay Hartzell and OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. think it will be mutually beneficial for all parties to link up in 2025. Sankey says the SEC hasn’t been proactively seeking new members, but promised current SEC schools would discuss the request in the near future. Texas and Oklahoma told the Big 12 yesterday about their plan to exit the conference.

Biden Says US Combat Mission In Iraq To Conclude By Year End

Previous article

South Dakota Governor Promises Second National Guard Deployment To South Texas

Next article