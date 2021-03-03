UT President Calls Emails Defending School Song ‘extremist’

(AP) — University of Texas President Jay Hartzell says racist emails sent to the school amid a debate over the song “The Eyes of Texas” were “abhorrent and hateful” but don’t truly represent the Longhorns’ alumni and fans.

Hartzell was responding to a report published Monday by the Texas Tribune that featured emails sent by school supporters angry that a group of football players had refused to sing the traditional song after games.

The song has historical links to racist minstrel shows. Since Monday, at least two former players have tweeted they received threats from Texas fans for protesting the song.