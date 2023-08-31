UT Regents Approve Tuition Freeze For UTRGV, All Other Universities

There will be no tuition increases at UT-Rio Grande Valley for the next two years. The UT System Board of Regents has okayed a plan to freeze tuition and mandatory academic fees for all eight institutions through the 2025 school year. For UTRGV, it will amount to four straight years of no tuition increases.

The university hasn’t raised tuition and fees since the 2021-22 academic year. The annual cost at that time for fulltime resident undergraduates was a little more than $9,000 – the lowest among the eight UT institutions.