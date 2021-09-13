TEXAS

UT Regents Chair Disappointed With UTSA’s ‘Come And Take It’ Removal

By 10 views
0
Photo courtesy sanantonioreport.org

A leader in the University of Texas system disapproves of UTSA’s recent decision to stop using a historic slogan as a football motto. For several years now, the Roadrunners have used the phrase “Come and Take It,” from the Gonzales flag of the Texas Revolution.

Last month, a UTSA professor started a petition demanding the removal of a “Come and Take It” mural from the new stadium, claiming it was “anti-Mexican and pro-slavery.”

UTSA President Taylor Eighmy acquiesced to the demand. Last week, Kevin Eltife, chair of the UT System Board of Regents, said he was “very disappointed with this decision.”

Gov. Abbott Honors First Responders With 2021 Star Of Texas Awards

Previous article

Nicholas Gets Stronger, Threatens To Hit Texas As Hurricane

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS