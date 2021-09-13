UT Regents Chair Disappointed With UTSA’s ‘Come And Take It’ Removal

A leader in the University of Texas system disapproves of UTSA’s recent decision to stop using a historic slogan as a football motto. For several years now, the Roadrunners have used the phrase “Come and Take It,” from the Gonzales flag of the Texas Revolution.

Last month, a UTSA professor started a petition demanding the removal of a “Come and Take It” mural from the new stadium, claiming it was “anti-Mexican and pro-slavery.”

UTSA President Taylor Eighmy acquiesced to the demand. Last week, Kevin Eltife, chair of the UT System Board of Regents, said he was “very disappointed with this decision.”