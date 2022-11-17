UT Regents Give Final Approval For Launch Of UTRGV Football

The Rio Grande Valley will be fielding a collegiate football team. The University of Texas System Board of Regents Thursday gave the go-ahead for UT-Rio Grande Valley to create a football program.

UTRGV got the formal go-ahead when regents gave their OK to the student-approved increase in the university’s athletics fee. The referendum passed with 60 percent support just about a year ago.

The revenue from the fee hike will go toward starting up a UTRGV football program and marching band, as well as toward launching women’s swimming and diving programs. If all goes as planned, a Vaqueros football team will be on the field in the fall of 2025.