UT-RGV Names New Dean Of School Of Medicine

UT-RGV has found its next dean of the School of Medicine. The university is bringing in Dr. Michael Hocker who currently service as senior associate dean at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University.

UT-RGV President Dr. Guy Bailey says Dr. Hocker stood out from a large pool of candidates due to his knowledge and experience in both clinical operations and medical education.

Dr. Hocker, a former Navy flight surgeon and a specialist in emergency medicine training, says he sees his role as an opportunity to foster the growth of an evolving medical school and support its core mission of improving the health of the Rio Grande Valley. Hocker succeeds Dr. John Krouse and will become the third dean of the 7-year-old UT-RGV School of Medicine.