UT-RGV Partners With MD Anderson To Bring Full-Service Cancer Center To The Valley

A game changer. That’s how the dean of the UT-Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine is characterizing a full-service Cancer and Surgery Center coming to the Valley.

UT Health RGV announced Thursday a 100,000 square-foot Cancer and Surgery Center that will provide clinical services in medical and surgical oncology from diagnosis through treatment.

In addition, advisory services will come from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. The Center will be built on UT-RGV’s Academic Medical Campus located in the 495 Commerce Center in McAllen. Construction is slated to begin next spring and to take two years to complete.