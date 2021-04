UT-RGV has opened its online platform for yet another 10,000 people to register to get a coronavirus vaccine. The online registration is open to anyone 16 and older. For the past few weeks, UT Health RGV has been holding online vaccine registrations for groups of 10,000 people.

Once they reach the limit, the public platform is closed while the vaccinations are given to those who signed up. UT Health RGV has been administering an average of 2,000 first-dose shots a week.