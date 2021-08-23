UT-RGV Wins Grant It Says Will Result In Cutting-Edge Cancer Research

Another financial shot in the arm for cancer research at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley. UTRGV is the recipient of a $2.5 million grant for a proposed Integrated Cancer Research Core facility.

The grant is being awarded by C-PRIT – the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas. Officials describe the specialized facility as one that’ll provide cutting-edge technology to dozens of cancer researchers in the Valley. It will also be used to establish new collaborations in cancer research.

The grant award comes just days after the university unveiled plans to construct a full-service Cancer and Surgery Center. The center will provide comprehensive clinical services in medical and surgical oncology, with advisory services from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.