UT Southwestern Settles With Feds Over Hiring Discrimination

A North Texas research hospital will need to pay up after reaching a settlement over allegations of systemic racial hiring discrimination.

The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center has made an agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor. Federal officials have accused the center of discriminating against more than six-thousand Black applicants at its Dallas facility between 2016 and 2018. Under the settlement, the hospital will pay 900-thousand dollars in back wages and will make more than one-hundred job offers to impacted applicants.

UT Southwestern says no violations were found during the federal review and the incident impacted a small percentage of open positions during the two-year period.