UT System Chair: No Divestment From Weapons Manufacturers

File: A pro-Palestinian protester yells "Free Palestine" as she is handcuffed by University of Texas at Austin police on the campus Monday, April 29, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

The chair of the University of Texas System Board of Regents says there’s no plan for the system to divest from weapons manufacturers. Chairman Kevin Eltife says the system won’t yield to the demands for divestment coming from pro-Hamas protesters at U-T campuses around the state.

Protesters are also calling on the schools to divest from Israel, which is continuing its war against Hamas in response to the terrorist group’s deadly October 7th attack on Israel. More than 130 demonstrators have been arrested at UT-Austin.