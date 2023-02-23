UT System Pauses DEI Policies At All Campuses

The University of Texas System is putting the brakes on all new diversity, equity and inclusion policies at its schools. The board of regents announced on Wednesday that the pause is in effect at all of the system’s 13 campuses. Regents asked all school leaders to report on the current state of their D-E-I policies.

Earlier this month, Gov. Greg Abbott warned public university and state agencies that D-E-I hiring practices violate state and federal employment laws. Abbott barred them from hiring for any factors “other than merit.”