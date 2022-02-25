UT System To Expand Free Tuition Program

The University of Texas is expanding its systemwide program that allows students who qualify to attend the university for free.

The UT Board of Regents has established a new $300 million endowment fund to expand the Promise Plus program. The move will allow all seven campuses to boost the income threshhold for student eligibility and, in turn, increase access for more low-income students who have never been able to attend a university.

Tuition assistance programs currently exist at six of the seven UT campuses. UT-RGV is on the high end of the income threshhold – covering tuition and fees for students whose family income is up to $100,000. UT-Dallas is on the low end with an income threshhold of $25,000. How much each university will be allocated from the new endowment will be announced over the next month.