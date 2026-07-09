A wildfire burning in southeast Utah is now the biggest in the country. The Babylon fire is over 101-thousand acres and continues to threaten the Monticello area in San Juan County, where evacuation warnings are now in place.

Twelve-hundred firefighters are battling the blaze, which is now 21-percent contained. In south central Utah, the Cottonwood fire is now over 96-thousand acres and has destroyed dozens of homes in the Beaver area.

New images from NASA show the wildfire from space, and show it exploding in size over the last 12 hours. The good news is it’s now 58-percent contained.