Utah Governor Says He’ll Veto Transgender Youth Sports Ban

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during an interview at the Utah State Capitol, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Transgender girls in Utah won't be able to play sports on teams that correspond with their gender identity under legislation that the state Senate passed late Friday. Eleventh-hour amendments introduced in the final hours before lawmakers adjourn must return to the House for approval and then be signed by Republican Gov. Spencer Cox before becoming state law. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)