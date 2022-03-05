NATIONAL

Utah Governor Says He’ll Veto Transgender Youth Sports Ban

Danny CastillonBy 6 views
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during an interview at the Utah State Capitol, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Transgender girls in Utah won't be able to play sports on teams that correspond with their gender identity under legislation that the state Senate passed late Friday. Eleventh-hour amendments introduced in the final hours before lawmakers adjourn must return to the House for approval and then be signed by Republican Gov. Spencer Cox before becoming state law. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

(AP) — Utah’s governor says he’ll veto a ban on transgender girls in youth sports. The Legislature had passed legislation late Friday night that said transgender girls wouldn’t be able to compete in sports on teams that correspond with their gender identity. Without the governor’s support, Utah is unlikely to join the 11 states, all Republican-led, that have recently enacted bans on transgender student-athletes in youth sports. The ban was introduced in the Utah statehouse in the final hours before lawmakers adjourned after social conservatives amended a proposal to create a first-of-its-kind commission of experts to make decisions on individual transgender student-athletes aiming to compete in Utah youth sports leagues.

 

