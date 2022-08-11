Utah Judge Refuses To Dismiss Lawsuit Over Transgender Sports Ban

A Utah judge is refusing to dismiss a lawsuit seeking to overturn the state’s ban on transgender participation in youth sports.

The judge said in his ruling that the law passed earlier this year clearly tries to ban transgender girls from competing and participating with other girls in high school sports. He said the law singles out transgender athletes and treats them less favorably than other girls.

The judge will hold another hearing today to decide whether to issue a preliminary injunction to stop the law from going into effect.