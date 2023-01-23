Utah Plans To Sue Social Media Platforms Over Harm To Children

This combination of 2017-2022 photos shows the logos of Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat on mobile devices. On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, Seattle Public Schools filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court, suing the tech giants behind TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Snapchat, seeking to hold them accountable for the mental health crisis among youth. (AP Photo)

Officials in Utah plan to sue major social media companies over alleged risks they pose to children. Governor Spencer Cox said the companies are aware their platforms can negatively impact the mental health of children and teens and have done nothing to fix the problem.

Officials offered few details about what that litigation might look like and which companies the state would target. Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes said lawsuits have yet to be filed, but the state is considering “any and all” claims against various sites.