UTRGV Announces H-E-B Park As Home Field For Vaqueros Football

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

H-E-B Park in Edinburg will be the home of the UTRGV Vaqueros football team. UTRGV announced Wednesday morning it has become the owner of H-E-B Park.

The word comes a little more than two months after the Rio Grande Valley FC Toros vacated the park as the team announced it was ceasing soccer and business operations after eight years in the Valley.

UTRGV says facility will now be known as UTRGV Stadium, and will be ready as a football stadium when the Vaqueros make their debut in the fall of 2025.