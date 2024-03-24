UTRGV Awarded Grant To Research Colon Cancer Among Hispanics

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The UTRGV School of Medicine has been awarded a state grant that will allow it to do first-time research into the high rate of colorectal cancer among Hispanics.

The director of the UTRGV Cancer Center says there’s a lot of data on other populations when it comes to colon cancer but very limited data on the Hispanic population. He says it’s hoped the grant funding will find molecular pathways that are influencing colon cancer in the Rio Grande Valley, and to get earlier diagnoses. The $6 million grant is from the Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas.

Colon cancer is the third leading cause of death in the U.S. and trends show it being found in younger adults. The CDC now recommends colon cancer screening starting at age 45.