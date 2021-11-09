UTRGV Awarded State Grant To Implement Elementary School Anti-Obesity Curriculum

A public school curriculum with the goal of reducing childhood diabetes will be implemented in the Rio Grande Valley, thanks to a new state grant awarded to UTRGV.

The $2.8 million, 4-year grant is aimed at lowering childhood obesity through more physical activity and better nutrition. The funding will allow researchers to administer the Bienestar curriculum in 27 elementary schools in the La Joya and the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD’s.

The bilingual program involves administrators, teachers, and parents who’ll be taught how to get young children to engage in physical activity and eat more nutritious foods. The diet aspect will also involve school cafeteria workers. The program will cover about 2,000 young children.