UTRGV Chess Team Returns To The Final Four

For the third time in five years, the UT-Rio Grande Valley Chess Team will be in the Final Four. Team A emerged from the recently completed Pan American Intercollegiate Chess Championship in Seattle as one of four teams that’ll compete for the President’s Cup.

UTRGV will compete against Webster University in suburban St. Louis, the University of Missouri in Columbia, and St. Louis University, which defeated UTRGV in last year’s championship match. The Final Four national chess tournament takes place the first weekend in April.