LOCAL

UTRGV Chess Team Takes 3rd In National Championship Tournament

jsalinasBy 116 views
0

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The UTRGV chess team brought home the 3rd place trophy from last weekend’s national chess championships.

UTRGV had, once again, earned a final four appearance, and for the second straight year came in third, this time ahead of UT-Dallas which hosted the 2024 tournament.

This year’s President’s Cup was won by the University of Missouri. UTRGV has qualified for the national championships nearly every year since 2017 and has won the President’s Cup three times – in 2018, 2019, and 2021

Texas Mom Is ‘Judged’ For Overdue Library Book Crime

Previous article

Pilot Says Brakes Seemed Less Effective Than Usual Before A United Airlines Jet Slid Off A Taxiway

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL