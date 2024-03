The University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley chess team is headed to the Dallas area this weekend to compete for a national championship. The team will take on the University of Missouri, Webster University and the University of Texas-Dallas in the President’s Cup competition on Saturday and Sunday.

The UTRGV team has made the Final Four of the annual competition six times since 2013, winning the title in 2018, 2019 and 2021. The team finished third last year.