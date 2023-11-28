UTRGV Closes On Majestic Theater Purchase For Brownsville Campus Performing Arts Center

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley is officially the owner of the historic Majestic Theater in downtown Brownsville. The university has closed on an agreement to purchase the theater and adjacent buildings and turn them into a Performing Arts Center for the Brownsville campus.

The renovated facility will house classrooms, rehearsal rooms, and a performance hall. University officials have said the purchase will give the College of Fine Arts a permanent home while enhancing the revitalization of downtown Brownsville.

The closing of the purchase comes three months after UT System regents approved the proposal. The purchase and renovation costs have been estimated at $47 million.