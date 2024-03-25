LOCAL

UTRGV Confirms Conference Change

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

UT-Rio Grande Valley has made it official – it is leaving the Western Athletic Conference to join the Southland Conference. The announcement came Monday in a news release from the UTRGV Department of Intercollegiate Athletics. There’ll be a more detailed news conference Tuesday.

The university will compete in the Southland Conference in football, baseball, men and women’s basketball, golf, tennis, and several other sports. First word of the conference switch came last week when ESPN reported that UTRGV had informed the WAC of its intent. UT-Rio Grande Valley becomes the 11th college in the Southland Conference.

