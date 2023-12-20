UTRGV, Edinburg In Talks To Turn H-E-B Park Into Vaqueros Football Stadium

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Efforts are underway to turn H-E-B Park into the home stadium for the new UTRGV Vaqueros football team. That word came Wednesday afternoon from the city of Edinburg in a news release which said the city and its economic development arm are actively engaged in cooperative initiatives with UT-Rio Grande Valley to facilitate Vaqueros football games at H-E-B Park.

In turn, UTRGV President Dr. Guy Bailey said the university is looking forward to working with Edinburg to bring college football to H-E-B Park, noting the stadium could be ready for the team’s debut in 2025. There was no mention of a possible purchase price.

Edinburg issued the news release two days after the Rio Grande Valley FC Toros, whose home was H-E-B Park, announced the soccer club was ceasing business operations after eight years.