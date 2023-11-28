UTRGV Football Hires New Assistant Coach

The University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley is adding another experienced coach and recruiter to its very young football program. Head coach Travis Bush announced the hire of former Rice University recruiting staffer Marco Regalado Monday.

Regalado has also coached at Washington State and coached high school football in Kingsville, Mathis, Fort Worth and Alamo. Regalado said in a statement that he considers the Rio Grande Valley to be home and that he’s ready to help launch the Vaqueros’ football program to success when it begins play in 2025.