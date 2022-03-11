UTRGV Further Expanding Tuition Assistance Program Thanks To New UT Endowment

UT-Rio Grande Valley is once again expanding its program that’s allowing an increasing number of students to attend the university tuition-free. UTRGV has announced its raising the qualifying income threshold of its Tuition Advantage program from $100,000 to $125,000.

The increase is made possible through a new $300 million endowment fund the UT System established last month.

The fund is dedicated to the systemwide Promise Plus program that provides financial support to low-income students, and UTRGV is receiving $3.75 million from the fund to apply to its tuition assistance program. University officials say it’ll cover the tuition of 400 more students.