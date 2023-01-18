UTRGV Prohibits Access To TikTok

UT-Rio Grande Valley is notifying students that they can no longer access TikTok. The notification came after the University of Texas System this week moved to ban the popular video and social media app from all university-issued-and-operated computers and smartphones.

The University of Texas took the action in response to Governor Greg Abbott’s order that TikTok be removed from all state government electronic devices.

For UTRGV students, the ban means they’re unable to access TikTok on any university device, or on their personal electronic device if it’s using the university WiFi networks.