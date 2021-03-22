UTRGV Reopens Online Coronavirus Vaccine Registration

Online registration for another 10,000 people to get a coronavirus vaccine is open at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

UT Health RGV Monday reopened its online registration form to the public and will again accept 10,000 people who are eligible for a vaccine. Those include frontline health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, people 50 and older, people 16 and older who have a specific underlying medical condition, and people in the education and child care fields.

For the last several weeks, UT Health RGV has been administering an average of 2,000 first-dose shots a week.