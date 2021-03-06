UTRGV Reopens Online Coronavirus Vaccine Registration

Online registration to get a coronavirus vaccine is back open at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

UT Health RGV today reopened its online registration form to the public and will accept the first 10,000 people who qualify under the newly-expanded eligibility guidelines. That means school teachers and child care providers can now get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Shots are also still being given to frontline healthcare workers, residents of long-term care facilities, people 65 and older, and people 16 and older who have a certain underlying health condition. For the last several weeks, UT Health RGV has been administering an average of 2,000 first-dose shots a week.