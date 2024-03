Story by TIM SULLIVAN

As UT-Rio Grande Valley prepares to debut its football team next fall, the university reportedly is switching conferences.

The McAllen Monitor reports UTRGV will leave the Western Athletic Conference to join the Southland Conference.

First word of the conference change came from ESPN which reported that UTRGV officials had informed WAC officials of their intent to move into the Southland Conference. UTRGV has been with the Western Athletic Conference since 2013.