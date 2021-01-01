UTRGV Runs Out Of Moderna Vaccine

FILE - This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. Pfizer announced Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, more results in its ongoing coronavirus vaccine study that suggest the shots are 95% effective a month after the first dose. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)
(Edinburg, TX) — The University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley is completely out of its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The university said in a statement that it had used all 900 doses as of Wednesday. The lack of supply will delay further vaccinations, though the university has requested another shipment from the Department of State Health Services. Anyone eligible to be vaccinated is still being encouraged to register online at uthealthrgv.org.