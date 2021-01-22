UTRGV Stops Further COVID-19 Vaccine Registrations

The University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley is pausing registration for COVID-19 vaccinations after getting 56-thousand signups in a week. The dean of UTRGV’s School of Medicine tells KRGV-TV that those who have already registered for a vaccination are being told they may have a bit of a wait.

About nine-thousand people have received their first shot of the vaccine but demand is currently far ahead of supply. The university is working with the state to try to get more doses of the vaccine, but says it could take months to get through everyone that’s currently registered.