UTRGV Students Say “Yes” To Football Funding Fee Increase

The University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley is a big step closer to fielding a Division One football team. Students said “yes” to increasing the athletic fee that will help fund a Vaqueros football program.

The referendum passed with 60 percent support – with 3,497 students supporting the fee increase and 2,287 voting against. The voting took place over the first three days of this week.

The $11.25 per credit hour fee hike will be paid by new incoming students and graduating students who return for another degree. It goes into effect next fall. The revenue generated will go toward starting up a UTRGV football program and a marching band, as well as toward launching women’s swimming and diving programs.

The fee increase must still be approved by the UT System Board of Regents. The board is expected to consider the matter early next year.