UTRGV To Establish Area’s First Maternal Health Research Center

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The U-T Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine will be establishing the region’s first-ever Maternal Health Research Center.

The medical school has received a nearly $2.3 million federal grant that will fund research into the reasons preterm and low birthweight births, as well as other maternal health problems persist for women in the Valley.

Dr. Candace Robledo, an associate professor with the medical school who was instrumental in obtaining the grant, says the work done at the center will address those health disparities and help the region obtain health equity.

Robledo adds community health workers who help colonia residents get access to health care will play a big role in the center’s work.