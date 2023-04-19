LOCAL

UTRGV To Receive Nearly $3M From U.S. Department Of Education

The University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley is getting a grant from the U.S. Department of Education to expand educational opportunities for Hispanic students.  The university will get nearly three-million dollars over five years as part of the Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions Program.

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez said the grant to the university’s Center for Mexican American Studies would go toward breaking the generational cycle of poverty by allowing Hispanic students to receive an education and secure good jobs.

