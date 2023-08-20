UTRGV To Transform Brownsville’s Majestic Theater Into Student Performing Arts Center

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The historic Majestic Theater in downtown Brownsville could be the new center for performing arts students at UTRGV.

University officials have unveiled plans to purchase the theater and the adjacent JC Penney building to be transformed into the College of Fine Arts performing arts center. Officials with UTRGV and the city of Brownsville say the project would benefit both parties.

The university would no longer lease the venue on the campus of Texas Southmost College for student instruction, rehearsal, and performance space, while a new performing arts center in the heart of downtown Brownsville would enhance ongoing downtown revitalization efforts.

The cost to purchase and renovate the 75-year-old Majestic Theater has been estimated at $47 million.